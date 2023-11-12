Old Dominion visits No. 14 Arkansas following Battle’s 21-point showing

Old Dominion Monarchs (1-1) at Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Arkansas hosts…

Old Dominion Monarchs (1-1) at Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Arkansas hosts the Old Dominion Monarchs after Khalif Battle scored 21 points in Arkansas’ 86-68 win over the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

Arkansas finished 22-14 overall last season while going 13-3 at home. The Razorbacks averaged 12.8 assists per game on 26.7 made field goals last season.

Old Dominion went 11-8 in Sun Belt play and 6-5 on the road last season. The Monarchs averaged 12.7 points off of turnovers, 9.9 second-chance points and 4.1 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.