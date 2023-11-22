Old Dominion hosts Princeton following Jenkins’ 21-point game

Princeton Tigers (4-0) at Old Dominion Monarchs (1-2) Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -3.5; over/under…

Princeton Tigers (4-0) at Old Dominion Monarchs (1-2)

Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -3.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion faces the Princeton Tigers after Chaunce Jenkins scored 21 points in Old Dominion’s 86-77 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Old Dominion went 12-4 at home a season ago while going 19-12 overall. The Monarchs averaged 6.4 steals, 3.8 blocks and 10.9 turnovers per game last season.

Princeton went 7-4 on the road and 23-9 overall a season ago. The Tigers averaged 75.5 points per game last season, 34.9 in the paint, 11.3 off of turnovers and 7.6 on fast breaks.

