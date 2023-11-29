Old Dominion faces Radford after Williams’ 21-point game

Radford Highlanders (5-3) at Old Dominion Monarchs (2-3) Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Monarchs -1.5; over/under…

Radford Highlanders (5-3) at Old Dominion Monarchs (2-3)

Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Monarchs -1.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion hosts the Radford Highlanders after Tyrone Williams scored 21 points in Old Dominion’s 68-61 overtime win against the Drexel Dragons.

The Monarchs are 2-1 in home games. Old Dominion ranks fifth in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 70.6 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Highlanders have gone 0-3 away from home. Radford is fourth in the Big South giving up 67.1 points while holding opponents to 38.8% shooting.

Old Dominion makes 42.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Radford has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). Radford averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Old Dominion gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaunce Jenkins is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Monarchs. Williams is averaging 13.8 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 40.4% for Old Dominion.

Kenyon Giles is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 1.4 rebounds for the Highlanders. DaQuan Smith is averaging 13.7 points for Radford.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.