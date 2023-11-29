Okros scores 14, helps lead Drexel over Lafayette 69-48

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Mate Okros scored 14 points as Drexel beat Lafayette 69-48 on Wednesday night. Lamar Oden Jr.…

Lamar Oden Jr. added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Dragons (4-3). Amari Williams finished with 10 points.

The Leopards (1-7) were led in scoring by Justin Vander Baan, who finished with 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

