Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Okros scores 14, helps…

Okros scores 14, helps lead Drexel over Lafayette 69-48

The Associated Press

November 29, 2023, 9:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Mate Okros scored 14 points as Drexel beat Lafayette 69-48 on Wednesday night.

Lamar Oden Jr. added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Dragons (4-3). Amari Williams finished with 10 points.

The Leopards (1-7) were led in scoring by Justin Vander Baan, who finished with 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up