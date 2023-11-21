Okpara and Harvard host Colgate

Harvard Crimson (4-1) at Colgate Raiders (3-2) Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Harvard plays the Colgate…

Harvard Crimson (4-1) at Colgate Raiders (3-2)

Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard plays the Colgate Raiders after Chisom Okpara scored 20 points in Harvard’s 73-64 loss to the Boston College Eagles.

The Raiders have gone 1-0 in home games. Colgate is 0-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Crimson are 2-1 on the road. Harvard is the Ivy League leader with 28.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Justice Ajogbor averaging 6.4.

Colgate’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Harvard gives up. Harvard has shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points greater than the 39.3% shooting opponents of Colgate have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Moffatt averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. Braeden Smith is shooting 43.1% and averaging 15.6 points for Colgate.

Louis Lesmond is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson, while averaging 10 points. Malik Mack is averaging 21 points and five assists for Harvard.

