Oklahoma takes on UT Rio Grande Valley, seeks 4th straight home win

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-2) at Oklahoma Sooners (3-0)

Norman, Oklahoma; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma hosts UT Rio Grande Valley looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

Oklahoma went 9-7 at home last season while going 15-17 overall. The Sooners shot 45.8% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range last season.

UT Rio Grande Valley went 5-11 in WAC play and 3-10 on the road a season ago. The Vaqueros shot 46.9% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range last season.

