Oklahoma State puts home win streak on the line against No. 15 Creighton

Creighton Bluejays (5-1) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-3)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State hosts No. 15 Creighton aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Cowboys have gone 3-1 at home. Oklahoma State averages 76.7 points and has outscored opponents by 10.2 points per game.

The Bluejays play their first true road game after going 5-1 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Creighton is third in the Big East giving up 63.7 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

Oklahoma State averages 76.7 points, 13.0 more per game than the 63.7 Creighton gives up. Creighton averages 17.5 more points per game (84.0) than Oklahoma State gives up (66.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Small is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 14 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists. John-Michael Wright is shooting 33.9% and averaging 10.3 points for Oklahoma State.

Baylor Scheierman is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Bluejays. Trey Alexander is averaging 15.8 points for Creighton.

