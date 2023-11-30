Oklahoma State puts home win streak on the line against No. 15 Creighton

Creighton Bluejays (5-1) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-3) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -7.5; over/under…

Creighton Bluejays (5-1) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-3)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -7.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State hosts No. 15 Creighton aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Cowboys have gone 3-1 in home games. Oklahoma State has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Bluejays play their first true road game after going 5-1 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Creighton ranks eighth in the Big East scoring 33.0 points per game in the paint led by Ryan Kalkbrenner averaging 10.7.

Oklahoma State averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 4.6 more made shots than the 4.7 per game Creighton gives up. Creighton scores 17.5 more points per game (84.0) than Oklahoma State gives up to opponents (66.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Small is shooting 44.2% and averaging 14.0 points for the Cowboys. Jarius Hicklen is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers for Oklahoma State.

Baylor Scheierman is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Bluejays. Trey Alexander is averaging 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for Creighton.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

