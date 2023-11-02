Oklahoma State Cowboys tip off season at home against the Abilene Christian Wildcats

Abilene Christian Wildcats at Oklahoma State Cowboys Stillwater, Oklahoma; Monday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -11; over/under is…

Abilene Christian Wildcats at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -11; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma State Cowboys begin the season at home against the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

Oklahoma State went 20-16 overall last season while going 12-6 at home. The Cowboys shot 42.8% from the field and 31.0% from 3-point range last season.

Abilene Christian finished 4-8 on the road and 13-17 overall a season ago. The Wildcats allowed opponents to score 71.1 points per game and shot 47.8% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.