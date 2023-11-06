Oklahoma State Cowboys tip off season at home against the Abilene Christian Wildcats

Abilene Christian Wildcats at Oklahoma State Cowboys Stillwater, Oklahoma; Monday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -10.5; over/under is…

Abilene Christian Wildcats at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -10.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma State Cowboys host the Abilene Christian Wildcats in the season opener.

Oklahoma State finished 12-6 at home a season ago while going 20-16 overall. The Cowboys averaged 12.6 assists per game on 24.3 made field goals last season.

Abilene Christian finished 4-8 on the road and 13-17 overall a season ago. The Wildcats averaged 75.0 points per game last season, 13.8 on free throws and 21 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

