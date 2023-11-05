Oklahoma State Cowboys begin season at home against the Abilene Christian Wildcats

Abilene Christian Wildcats at Oklahoma State Cowboys Stillwater, Oklahoma; Monday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -11; over/under is…

Abilene Christian Wildcats at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -11; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma State Cowboys open the season at home against the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

Oklahoma State finished 20-16 overall with a 12-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Cowboys allowed opponents to score 65.8 points per game and shoot 39.5% from the field last season.

Abilene Christian went 5-12 in WAC play and 4-8 on the road last season. The Wildcats averaged 75.0 points per game while shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.4% from deep last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.