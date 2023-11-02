Oklahoma Sooners start season at home against the Central Michigan Chippewas

Central Michigan Chippewas at Oklahoma Sooners Norman, Oklahoma; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -21; over/under is 136.5…

Central Michigan Chippewas at Oklahoma Sooners

Norman, Oklahoma; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -21; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma Sooners host the Central Michigan Chippewas for the season opener.

Oklahoma finished 9-7 at home last season while going 15-17 overall. The Sooners averaged 67.7 points per game last season, 11.8 from the free throw line and 21 from beyond the arc.

Central Michigan went 10-21 overall a season ago while going 3-12 on the road. The Chippewas averaged 65.7 points per game last season, 28.9 in the paint, 13.3 off of turnovers and 9.4 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

