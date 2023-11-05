Live Radio
Oklahoma Sooners open season at home against the Central Michigan Chippewas

The Associated Press

November 5, 2023, 2:43 AM

Central Michigan Chippewas at Oklahoma Sooners

Norman, Oklahoma; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -21; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma Sooners begin the season at home against the Central Michigan Chippewas.

Oklahoma finished 9-7 at home a season ago while going 15-17 overall. The Sooners shot 45.8% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range last season.

Central Michigan went 10-21 overall last season while going 3-12 on the road. The Chippewas averaged 65.7 points per game while shooting 41.6% from the field and 30.0% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

