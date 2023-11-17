Oklahoma puts home win streak on the line against UT Rio Grande Valley

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-2) at Oklahoma Sooners (3-0) Norman, Oklahoma; Friday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-2) at Oklahoma Sooners (3-0)

Norman, Oklahoma; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -24.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Sooners play UT Rio Grande Valley.

Oklahoma went 15-17 overall last season while going 9-7 at home. The Sooners averaged 67.7 points per game last season, 30.9 in the paint, 11.8 off of turnovers and 9.2 on fast breaks.

UT Rio Grande Valley went 3-10 on the road and 15-17 overall last season. The Vaqueros allowed opponents to score 78.2 points per game and shot 44.2% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.