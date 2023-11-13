Oklahoma faces Texas State following Oweh’s 20-point game

Texas State Bobcats (1-1) at Oklahoma Sooners (2-0) Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma hosts the Texas…

Texas State Bobcats (1-1) at Oklahoma Sooners (2-0)

Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma hosts the Texas State Bobcats after Otega Oweh scored 20 points in Oklahoma’s 82-43 win over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

Oklahoma went 15-17 overall with a 9-7 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Sooners averaged 67.7 points per game while shooting 45.8% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point distance last season.

Texas State finished 16-19 overall a season ago while going 7-7 on the road. The Bobcats averaged 9.9 assists per game on 24.2 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.