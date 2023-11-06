Live Radio
Oklahoma begins season at home against Central Michigan

The Associated Press

November 6, 2023, 3:43 AM

Central Michigan Chippewas at Oklahoma Sooners

Norman, Oklahoma; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -20.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma Sooners host the Central Michigan Chippewas in the season opener.

Oklahoma finished 15-17 overall with a 9-7 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Sooners averaged 13.0 assists per game on 24.4 made field goals last season.

Central Michigan finished 5-13 in MAC play and 3-12 on the road last season. The Chippewas allowed opponents to score 73.0 points per game and shot 43.8% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

