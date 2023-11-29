Ohio State plays Central Michigan after Battle’s 21-point game

Central Michigan Chippewas (2-4) at Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -23.5;…

Central Michigan Chippewas (2-4) at Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1)

Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -23.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State takes on the Central Michigan Chippewas after Jamison Battle scored 21 points in Ohio State’s 86-56 win over the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Buckeyes are 3-1 on their home court. Ohio State scores 78.7 points while outscoring opponents by 13.5 points per game.

The Chippewas are 1-2 in road games. Central Michigan gives up 74.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.7 points per game.

Ohio State scores 78.7 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 74.5 Central Michigan allows. Central Michigan averages 64.8 points per game, 0.4 fewer than the 65.2 Ohio State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruce Thornton is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Buckeyes. Roddy Gayle Jr. is averaging 15.0 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 56.7% for Ohio State.

Anthony Pritchard is averaging 14.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.3 steals for the Chippewas. Brian Taylor is averaging 11.2 points for Central Michigan.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.