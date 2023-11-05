Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Ohio State hosts Oakland…

Ohio State hosts Oakland to tip off season

The Associated Press

November 5, 2023, 2:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Ohio State Buckeyes

Columbus, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -19.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: The Ohio State Buckeyes open the season at home against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

Ohio State finished 10-6 at home a season ago while going 16-19 overall. The Buckeyes allowed opponents to score 69.0 points per game and shoot 43.0% from the field last season.

Oakland went 11-10 in Horizon League games and 5-10 on the road a season ago. The Golden Grizzlies averaged 73.3 points per game last season, 32.3 in the paint, 15.9 off of turnovers and 10.8 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up