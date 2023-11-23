Ohio State Buckeyes square off against the No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1) Niceville, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Ohio State…

Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1)

Niceville, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ohio State Buckeyes face the No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide in Niceville, Florida.

Ohio State went 16-19 overall with an 8-3 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Buckeyes averaged 72.5 points per game last season, 31.3 in the paint, 11.7 off of turnovers and 6.4 on fast breaks.

Alabama finished 31-6 overall with a 12-4 record against non-conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. The Crimson Tide allowed opponents to score 68.3 points per game and shot 37.1% from the field last season.

