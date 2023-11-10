Ohio State Buckeyes play the No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies in non-conference play

Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) at Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -1.5;…

Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) at Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0)

Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -1.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Texas A&M plays Ohio State for a non-conference matchup.

Ohio State went 16-19 overall with a 10-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Buckeyes shot 46.2% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range last season.

Texas A&M went 25-10 overall a season ago while going 7-4 on the road. The Aggies averaged 72.8 points per game last season, 30.3 in the paint, 16.6 off of turnovers and 8.8 on fast breaks.

