Ohio State Buckeyes open season at home against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Ohio State Buckeyes

Columbus, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -19.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: The Ohio State Buckeyes start the season at home against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

Ohio State went 16-19 overall with a 10-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Buckeyes averaged 72.5 points per game last season, 31.3 in the paint, 11.7 off of turnovers and 6.4 on fast breaks.

Oakland went 13-19 overall a season ago while going 5-10 on the road. The Golden Grizzlies averaged 73.3 points per game last season, 32.3 in the paint, 15.9 off of turnovers and 10.8 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

