Ohio State Buckeyes open season at home against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies

The Associated Press

November 6, 2023, 3:43 AM

Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Ohio State Buckeyes

Columbus, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -19.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: The Ohio State Buckeyes start the season at home against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

Ohio State went 16-19 overall with a 10-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Buckeyes averaged 72.5 points per game last season, 31.3 in the paint, 11.7 off of turnovers and 6.4 on fast breaks.

Oakland went 13-19 overall a season ago while going 5-10 on the road. The Golden Grizzlies averaged 73.3 points per game last season, 32.3 in the paint, 15.9 off of turnovers and 10.8 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

