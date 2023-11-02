Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Ohio State begins season…

Ohio State begins season at home against Oakland

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 2:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Ohio State Buckeyes

Columbus, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -19.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Ohio State Buckeyes open the season at home against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

Ohio State went 10-6 at home last season while going 16-19 overall. The Buckeyes averaged 72.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.0 last season.

Oakland went 13-19 overall last season while going 5-10 on the road. The Golden Grizzlies allowed opponents to score 76.3 points per game and shot 46.8% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up