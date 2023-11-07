Ohio hosts Troy for season opener

Troy Trojans at Ohio Bobcats Athens, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Ohio Bobcats host the Troy Trojans…

Troy Trojans at Ohio Bobcats

Athens, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ohio Bobcats host the Troy Trojans in the season opener.

Ohio finished 19-14 overall with a 14-1 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Bobcats gave up 73.1 points per game while committing 17.8 fouls last season.

Troy finished 7-8 on the road and 20-13 overall a season ago. The Trojans allowed opponents to score 66.8 points per game and shot 42.5% from the field last season.

