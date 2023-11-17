Ohio hosts Detroit Mercy following Stone’s 22-point performance

Detroit Mercy Titans (0-3) at Ohio Bobcats (1-1) Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy visits the…

Detroit Mercy Titans (0-3) at Ohio Bobcats (1-1)

Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy visits the Ohio Bobcats after Jayden Stone scored 22 points in Detroit Mercy’s 70-69 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

Ohio went 14-1 at home last season while going 19-14 overall. The Bobcats allowed opponents to score 73.1 points per game and shoot 44.5% from the field last season.

Detroit Mercy finished 14-19 overall with a 5-13 record on the road last season. The Titans averaged 76.6 points per game last season, 13.2 on free throws and 30.6 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.