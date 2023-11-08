Ohio Bobcats take on the Troy Trojans in out-of-conference game

Troy Trojans at Ohio Bobcats Athens, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -9; over/under is 145.5 BOTTOM…

Troy Trojans at Ohio Bobcats

Athens, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -9; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio and Troy meet in non-conference action.

Ohio went 14-1 at home last season while going 19-14 overall. The Bobcats averaged 78.8 points per game while shooting 45.8% from the field and 37.3% from behind the arc last season.

Troy finished 20-13 overall with a 7-8 record on the road a season ago. The Trojans averaged 73.2 points per game last season, 31.9 in the paint, 16.4 off of turnovers and 13.0 on fast breaks.

