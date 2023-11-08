Live Radio
Ohio Bobcats take on the Troy Trojans in out-of-conference game

The Associated Press

November 8, 2023, 3:43 AM

Troy Trojans at Ohio Bobcats

Athens, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -9; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio and Troy meet in non-conference action.

Ohio went 14-1 at home last season while going 19-14 overall. The Bobcats averaged 78.8 points per game while shooting 45.8% from the field and 37.3% from behind the arc last season.

Troy finished 20-13 overall with a 7-8 record on the road a season ago. The Trojans averaged 73.2 points per game last season, 31.9 in the paint, 16.4 off of turnovers and 13.0 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

