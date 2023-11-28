Oduro leads Providence against Wagner after 29-point performance

Wagner Seahawks (2-3) at Providence Friars (5-1) Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Friars -20.5; over/under…

Wagner Seahawks (2-3) at Providence Friars (5-1)

Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Friars -20.5; over/under is 125

BOTTOM LINE: Providence takes on the Wagner Seahawks after Josh Oduro scored 29 points in Providence’s 78-64 victory over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Friars have gone 4-0 in home games. Providence has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Seahawks have gone 0-3 away from home. Wagner averages 63.0 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game.

Providence averages 74.7 points, 13.1 more per game than the 61.6 Wagner allows. Wagner averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Providence gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Carter is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Friars. Jayden Pierre is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Providence.

Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 13.2 points for the Seahawks. Tyje Kelton is averaging 9.6 points for Wagner.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.