Odom leads Howard against James Madison after 22-point game

Howard Bison (1-1) at James Madison Dukes (2-0) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -11.5; over/under…

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -11.5; over/under is 169.5

BOTTOM LINE: Howard plays the James Madison Dukes after Shy Odom scored 22 points in Howard’s 88-85 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

James Madison went 11-3 at home a season ago while going 22-11 overall. The Dukes shot 46.2% from the field and 35.0% from 3-point range last season.

Howard finished 6-8 on the road and 22-13 overall a season ago. The Bison allowed opponents to score 72.6 points per game and shot 44.5% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

