Octave puts up 22 as Holy Cross takes down IUPUI 74-61 at Rock Hill Classic

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Joseph Octave scored 22 points helped Holy Cross defeat IUPUI 74-61 on Sunday in the final round of the Rock Hill Classic tournament.

The Crusaders dropped the first two games of the tournament, falling to host Winthrop and Elon. The Jaguars lost all three tournament games and have now lost four straight after a 2-0 start.

Octave was 6 of 12 shooting, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line for the Crusaders (2-4). Bo Montgomery scored 12 points and added five assists. DeAndre Williams was 4 of 8 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

Bryce Monroe led the way for the Jaguars (2-4) with 15 points. Abdou Samb added nine points and two steals for IUPUI. Jlynn Counter also had eight points, seven rebounds and four assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Holy Cross visits St. John’s (NY) and IUPUI squares off against Cleary at home.

