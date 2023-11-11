Octave leads Holy Cross over Georgetown 68-67

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joseph Octave scored 33 points to lead Holy Cross and sealed the win with a 3-pointer with…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joseph Octave scored 33 points to lead Holy Cross and sealed the win with a 3-pointer with 57 seconds remaining as the Crusaders took down Georgetown 68-67 on Saturday night.

Octave also contributed 11 rebounds for the Crusaders (1-1). Bo Montgomery added 15 points while shooting 5 of 10 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line, and he also had eight rebounds. Joe Nugent was 3 of 6 shooting (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with eight points.

Jayden Epps finished with 22 points and two steals for the Hoyas (1-1). Georgetown also got 17 points and two steals from Rowan Brumbaugh. Supreme Cook also had eight points and 10 rebounds.

NEXT UP

Holy Cross’ next game is Tuesday against Sacred Heart at home. Georgetown visits Rutgers on Wednesday.

