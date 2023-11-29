Oakland visits Detroit Mercy after Townsend’s 28-point game

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-3) at Detroit Mercy Titans (0-6) Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Grizzlies -7.5;…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-3) at Detroit Mercy Titans (0-6)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Grizzlies -7.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland visits the Detroit Mercy Titans after Trey Townsend scored 28 points in Oakland’s 78-76 victory over the Xavier Musketeers.

The Titans have gone 0-1 in home games. Detroit Mercy is 0-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Golden Grizzlies are 1-2 on the road. Oakland ranks eighth in the Horizon League scoring 31.1 points per game in the paint led by Townsend averaging 8.0.

Detroit Mercy’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Oakland allows. Oakland’s 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points lower than Detroit Mercy has allowed to its opponents (49.9%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Stone is scoring 21.7 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Titans. Marcus Tankersley is averaging 13.3 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 52.6% for Detroit Mercy.

Townsend is averaging 16.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Golden Grizzlies. Jack Gohlke is averaging 13.4 points for Oakland.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.