Oakland hosts Bowling Green following Hill’s 26-point performance

Bowling Green Falcons (2-0) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-2)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Grizzlies -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green plays the Oakland Golden Grizzlies after Marcus Hill scored 26 points in Bowling Green’s 81-75 victory against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

Oakland went 8-6 at home a season ago while going 13-19 overall. The Golden Grizzlies averaged 11.8 assists per game on 25.7 made field goals last season.

Bowling Green finished 11-20 overall a season ago while going 4-11 on the road. The Falcons averaged 76.0 points per game last season, 32.9 in the paint, 12.9 off of turnovers and 12.7 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

