Nutter’s 22 lead Northern Illinois over Georgia State 70-64

The Associated Press

November 17, 2023, 5:18 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Zarigue Nutter had 22 points in Northern Illinois’ 70-64 win over Georgia State on Friday.

Nutter had six rebounds for the Huskies (3-1). David Coit scored 20 points while shooting 8 for 21 and added five rebounds and five assists. Philmon Gebrewhit finished with 11 points, while adding three steals.

The Panthers (1-2) were led by Brenden Tucker, who recorded 16 points. Lucas Taylor added 12 points for Georgia State. Jamaine Mann also had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

