Notre Dame hosts Niagara to open season

Niagara Purple Eagles at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

South Bend, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Irish -8.5; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Notre Dame Fighting Irish host the Niagara Purple Eagles in the season opener.

Notre Dame finished 11-21 overall with an 11-8 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Fighting Irish averaged 69.6 points per game last season, 10.2 from the free throw line and 26.4 from deep.

Niagara finished 11-11 in MAAC action and 4-10 on the road last season. The Purple Eagles averaged 5.3 steals, 2.3 blocks and 10.5 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

