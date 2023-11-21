Notre Dame hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore following Hupstead’s 22-point game

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-2) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-2) South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-2) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-2)

South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore visits the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after Troy Hupstead scored 22 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 83-80 overtime win against the Pennsylvania Quakers.

Notre Dame finished 11-21 overall last season while going 11-8 at home. The Fighting Irish averaged 69.6 points per game last season, 27.8 in the paint, 10.0 off of turnovers and 5.0 on fast breaks.

Maryland-Eastern Shore finished 18-13 overall a season ago while going 7-9 on the road. The Hawks averaged 11.1 steals, 1.9 blocks and 14.1 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

