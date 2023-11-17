Live Radio
Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys

The Associated Press

November 17, 2023, 3:43 AM

Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-2) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-2)

New York; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -7.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: The Notre Dame Fighting Irish face the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Brooklyn, New York.

Notre Dame went 11-21 overall with an 8-3 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Fighting Irish averaged 4.7 steals, 2.7 blocks and 8.3 turnovers per game last season.

Oklahoma State went 20-16 overall with an 11-4 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Cowboys averaged 68.3 points per game while shooting 42.8% from the field and 31.0% from behind the arc last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

