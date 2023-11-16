Notre Dame Fighting Irish face the Auburn Tigers

Auburn Tigers (1-1) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-1) New York; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -14.5;…

Auburn Tigers (1-1) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-1)

New York; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -14.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Notre Dame Fighting Irish play the Auburn Tigers in Brooklyn, New York.

Notre Dame went 11-21 overall with an 8-3 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Fighting Irish averaged 4.7 steals, 2.7 blocks and 8.3 turnovers per game last season.

Auburn went 21-13 overall with an 11-4 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Tigers allowed opponents to score 67.7 points per game and shot 40.7% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

