Notre Dame Fighting Irish begin season at home against the Niagara Purple Eagles

Niagara Purple Eagles at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

South Bend, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Irish -7.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Notre Dame Fighting Irish host the Niagara Purple Eagles for the season opener.

Notre Dame went 11-21 overall last season while going 11-8 at home. The Fighting Irish averaged 10.0 points off of turnovers, 7.2 second-chance points and 11.9 bench points last season.

Niagara went 16-15 overall with a 4-10 record on the road a season ago. The Purple Eagles averaged 10.9 assists per game on 23.7 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

