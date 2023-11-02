Notre Dame Fighting Irish begin season at home against the Niagara Purple Eagles

Niagara Purple Eagles at Notre Dame Fighting Irish
South Bend, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Irish -7.5; over/under is 129.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Notre Dame Fighting Irish host the Niagara Purple Eagles for the season opener.
Notre Dame went 11-21 overall last season while going 11-8 at home. The Fighting Irish averaged 10.0 points off of turnovers, 7.2 second-chance points and 11.9 bench points last season.
Niagara went 16-15 overall with a 4-10 record on the road a season ago. The Purple Eagles averaged 10.9 assists per game on 23.7 made field goals last season.
