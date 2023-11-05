Notre Dame begins season at home against Niagara

Niagara Purple Eagles at Notre Dame Fighting Irish South Bend, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Irish…

Niagara Purple Eagles at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

South Bend, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Irish -9; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Notre Dame Fighting Irish host the Niagara Purple Eagles for the season opener.

Notre Dame went 11-8 at home a season ago while going 11-21 overall. The Fighting Irish averaged 69.6 points per game last season, 10.2 from the free throw line and 26.4 from beyond the arc.

Niagara finished 11-11 in MAAC play and 4-10 on the road a season ago. The Purple Eagles averaged 65.0 points per game while shooting 44.8% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point distance last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.