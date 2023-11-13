Northwestern Wildcats play the Western Michigan Broncos in non-conference action

Western Michigan Broncos (0-2) at Northwestern Wildcats (2-0) Evanston, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan visits Northwestern…

Western Michigan Broncos (0-2) at Northwestern Wildcats (2-0)

Evanston, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan visits Northwestern for a non-conference matchup.

Northwestern finished 22-12 overall a season ago while going 13-5 at home. The Wildcats shot 40.7% from the field and 32.1% from 3-point range last season.

Western Michigan finished 8-23 overall with a 1-15 record on the road a season ago. The Broncos averaged 69.9 points per game while shooting 43.2% from the field and 33.0% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

