Northwestern Wildcats play the Western Michigan Broncos in non-conference action

Western Michigan Broncos (0-2) at Northwestern Wildcats (2-0)
Evanston, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan visits Northwestern for a non-conference matchup.
Northwestern finished 22-12 overall a season ago while going 13-5 at home. The Wildcats shot 40.7% from the field and 32.1% from 3-point range last season.
Western Michigan finished 8-23 overall with a 1-15 record on the road a season ago. The Broncos averaged 69.9 points per game while shooting 43.2% from the field and 33.0% from 3-point range last season.
