Northwestern tips off season at home against Binghamton

Binghamton Bearcats at Northwestern Wildcats

Evanston, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -19; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Northwestern Wildcats open the season at home against the Binghamton Bearcats.

Northwestern finished 22-12 overall with a 13-5 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Wildcats allowed opponents to score 62.8 points per game and shoot 41.4% from the field last season.

Binghamton went 5-11 on the road and 13-18 overall last season. The Bearcats averaged 68.8 points per game while shooting 45.0% from the field and 32.3% from deep last season.

