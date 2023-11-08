Northwestern State visits Tulane following King’s 22-point showing

Northwestern State Demons (1-0) at Tulane Green Wave (1-0) New Orleans; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulane hosts the…

Northwestern State Demons (1-0) at Tulane Green Wave (1-0)

New Orleans; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane hosts the Northwestern State Demons after Kolby King scored 22 points in Tulane’s 91-81 win over the Nicholls State Colonels.

Tulane went 20-11 overall with a 12-3 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Green Wave averaged 15.7 assists per game on 27.8 made field goals last season.

Northwestern State finished 22-11 overall with a 10-7 record on the road a season ago. The Demons shot 44.5% from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.