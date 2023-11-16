Northwestern State plays Maine in Jacksonville, Florida

Maine Black Bears (1-2) vs. Northwestern State Demons (1-2) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Bears…

Maine Black Bears (1-2) vs. Northwestern State Demons (1-2)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Bears -7; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Northwestern State Demons will face the Maine Black Bears at UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Northwestern State went 22-11 overall with an 8-5 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Demons averaged 12.6 assists per game on 27.3 made field goals last season.

Maine went 13-17 overall with a 6-7 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Black Bears averaged 68.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.7 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.