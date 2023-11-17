Northwestern State faces North Florida, aims to end 3-game slide

Northwestern State Demons (1-3) at North Florida Ospreys (2-2) Jacksonville, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ospreys -9;…

Northwestern State Demons (1-3) at North Florida Ospreys (2-2)

Jacksonville, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ospreys -9; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State aims to end its three-game skid with a victory over North Florida.

North Florida went 14-17 overall last season while going 11-2 at home. The Ospreys averaged 13.1 assists per game on 27.0 made field goals last season.

Northwestern State finished 22-11 overall last season while going 10-7 on the road. The Demons gave up 72.1 points per game while committing 18.5 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.