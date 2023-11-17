Live Radio
Northwestern State faces North Florida, aims to end 3-game slide

The Associated Press

November 17, 2023, 3:44 AM

Northwestern State Demons (1-3) at North Florida Ospreys (2-2)

Jacksonville, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ospreys -9; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State aims to end its three-game skid with a victory over North Florida.

North Florida went 14-17 overall last season while going 11-2 at home. The Ospreys averaged 13.1 assists per game on 27.0 made field goals last season.

Northwestern State finished 22-11 overall last season while going 10-7 on the road. The Demons gave up 72.1 points per game while committing 18.5 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

