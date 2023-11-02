Northwestern starts season at home against Binghamton

Binghamton Bearcats at Northwestern Wildcats
Evanston, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -18; over/under is 136
BOTTOM LINE: The Northwestern Wildcats host the Binghamton Bearcats for the season opener.
Northwestern finished 22-12 overall a season ago while going 13-5 at home. The Wildcats averaged 7.9 steals, 3.9 blocks and 9.0 turnovers per game last season.
Binghamton went 13-18 overall a season ago while going 5-11 on the road. The Bearcats averaged 68.8 points per game while shooting 45.0% from the field and 32.3% from deep last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
