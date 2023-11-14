Northwestern plays Western Michigan in cross-conference matchup

Western Michigan Broncos (0-2) at Northwestern Wildcats (2-0) Evanston, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -24; over/under…

Western Michigan Broncos (0-2) at Northwestern Wildcats (2-0)

Evanston, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -24; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern and Western Michigan play in non-conference action.

Northwestern finished 22-12 overall last season while going 13-5 at home. The Wildcats allowed opponents to score 62.8 points per game and shoot 41.4% from the field last season.

Western Michigan went 4-14 in MAC action and 1-15 on the road a season ago. The Broncos averaged 69.9 points per game while shooting 43.2% from the field and 33.0% from 3-point range last season.

