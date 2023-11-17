Northwestern plays Rhode Island in Uncasville, Connecticut

Rhode Island Rams (3-0) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (3-0) Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Northwestern Wildcats will…

Rhode Island Rams (3-0) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (3-0)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Northwestern Wildcats will play the Rhode Island Rams at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Northwestern finished 22-12 overall with a 10-3 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Wildcats allowed opponents to score 62.8 points per game and shoot 41.4% from the field last season.

Rhode Island went 9-22 overall with a 4-8 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Rams averaged 66.0 points per game while shooting 39.4% from the field and 30.4% from deep last season.

