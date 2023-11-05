Northwestern hosts Binghamton to tip off season

Binghamton Bearcats at Northwestern Wildcats Evanston, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -18; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM…

Binghamton Bearcats at Northwestern Wildcats

Evanston, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -18; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Northwestern Wildcats begin the season at home against the Binghamton Bearcats.

Northwestern went 22-12 overall last season while going 13-5 at home. The Wildcats averaged 14.4 points off of turnovers, 9.7 second-chance points and 15.1 bench points last season.

Binghamton went 13-18 overall a season ago while going 5-11 on the road. The Bearcats gave up 71.5 points per game while committing 18.2 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

