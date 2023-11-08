Northern Kentucky visits Washington following Johnson’s 25-point game

Northern Kentucky Norse (0-1) at Washington Huskies (1-0) Seattle; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts the Northern Kentucky…

Northern Kentucky Norse (0-1) at Washington Huskies (1-0)

Seattle; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts the Northern Kentucky Norse after Koren Johnson scored 25 points in Washington’s 91-57 victory against the Bellarmine Knights.

Washington went 16-16 overall a season ago while going 12-6 at home. The Huskies gave up 70.3 points per game while committing 16.8 fouls last season.

Northern Kentucky went 17-6 in Horizon League action and 6-6 on the road a season ago. The Norse allowed opponents to score 63.5 points per game and shot 43.9% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

