Northern Kentucky hosts Robert Morris following Corbin’s 34-point game

Robert Morris Colonials (2-4) at Northern Kentucky Norse (3-3) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norse…

Robert Morris Colonials (2-4) at Northern Kentucky Norse (3-3)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norse -7; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris faces the Northern Kentucky Norse after Josh Corbin scored 34 points in Robert Morris’ 97-86 victory against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Norse are 3-0 in home games. Northern Kentucky is the top team in the Horizon League with 14.7 assists per game led by Michael Bradley averaging 4.8.

The Colonials are 0-3 on the road. Robert Morris is 0-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.5 turnovers per game.

Northern Kentucky is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 47.0% Robert Morris allows to opponents. Robert Morris averages 70.2 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the 74.0 Northern Kentucky allows to opponents.

The Norse and Colonials match up Wednesday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Vinson is shooting 45.6% and averaging 16.5 points for the Norse. Marques Warrick is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Northern Kentucky.

Justice Williams is shooting 36.8% and averaging 16.0 points for the Colonials. TJ Wainwright is averaging 12.7 points for Robert Morris.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

