Northern Kentucky and Texas A&M-CC meet for cross-conference matchup

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-2) at Northern Kentucky Norse (1-3)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC takes on Northern Kentucky for a non-conference matchup.

Northern Kentucky went 22-13 overall last season while going 14-3 at home. The Norse averaged 18.4 points off of turnovers, 10.9 second-chance points and 1.9 bench points last season.

Texas A&M-CC finished 24-11 overall with a 7-7 record on the road last season. The Islanders averaged 17.2 points off of turnovers, 13.7 second-chance points and 4.6 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

